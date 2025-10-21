Consumer confidence nears record lows, but data shows Americans continue to spend more money

New data from Morning Consult shows Americans are feeling increasingly uncertain of the economy, yet continue to spend more and take on more debt because of it.

The new report said Americans spent more, on average, in September. That's the eighth consecutive month there was a rise.

A separate survey from the University of Michigan found it’s all happening as Americans’ sentiment on the economy continues to sour to record low levels.

In October, the survey found consumer sentiment fell 0.1%, from 55.1 points in September to 55.

It's a marginal decrease, but the third monthly decrease in a row and the seventh-lowest level since 1952.

Denver7 wanted to get some answers as to why, so we reached out to consumer spending expert Andrea Wororch.

“People are maybe spending more, but they're spending more on the necessities because things cost more,” Woroch said. “What we also know that is some consumers, with the holidays approaching, aren't willing to give up the concept of giving gifts and creating that magical holiday moment for their children, and so they are willing to spend more, even if they're not feeling very comfortable.”

Low and middle-income households are the ones driving the rise in spending, according to the Morning Consult report. It supports Woroch’s point that the increase isn’t so much discretionary spending on wants, but rather basic needs.

The report found higher earners pulled back on discretionary spending as economic uncertainty rose. Woroch said that can be tough as the holiday shopping season begins.

“If you're not willing to give up certain purchases, you're going to have to adjust your gift budget, and then you have to decide, would you rather give more presents but spend less per person,” she said.

Woroch advises doing the difficult thing and having frank conversations with loved ones about your holiday budget this year. She said a little bit of transparency can go a long way in ensuring you and your loved ones feel comfortable.

“We know everything's costing more and people are tighter budgets carrying debt,” Wororch said. “You should never go into debt to give a gift, and the reality is, no family member or friend wants you to do that, and so by having early conversations, that's the best way to set gift expectations.”