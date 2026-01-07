Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado nonprofit able to help more people in need because increase in consumer spending this holiday season

Data from Placer.air shows foot traffic at thrift stores jumped by 11.7% between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve as people looked to buy on a budget.
arc Thrift Stores can now help more people in need in our local Colorado communities because of the increase in spending.
DENVER — Despite many tighter budgets this past holiday season, new data shows Americans weren’t afraid to open their wallets.

Data shared with ABC News shows spending was up nearly 4% overall, but what really caught my eye was the fact that foot traffic at thrift stores jumped by 11.7%, according to data firm Placer.ai, as people looked to buy on a budget.

Adobe attributed the strong performance to better-than-anticipated discounts, especially for electronics. Discounts also touched an array of products from furniture to appliances to toys.

So I reached out to arc Thrift Stores here in Colorado. CEO Lloyd Lewis said he saw that rise here locally and arc Thrift Stores can now help more Coloradans in need because of it.

“When we do more through the registers, we can fund [our] chapters more,” Lewis said. “We have nearly 600 wonderful employees with developmental disabilities that allows us to create more programs for them and hire more people. And we also extend vouchers to people in need and organizations in need. Coloradans are so generous, and their generosity really lets us help a lot of very deserving people across the state.”

arc Thrift Stores is Colorado’s largest employer of people with developmental disabilities and one of the largest in the country.

