DENVER — Your next vehicle emissions test will cost you more. Air Care Colorado is increasing fees by $10 from $25 to $35. It’s the second price adjustment in the program’s history. The previous increase of just 75 cents occurred in 2004.

The fee will also increase from $15 to $20 for vehicle models from 1981 and older.

Air Care Colorado said that increased revenue will allow them to hire additional staffing and help retain current employees. The hope is additional staffing will mean reduced wait times for drivers at several high-volume testing sites.

Additional revenue will also help Air Care Colorado improve their technology. They plan to add several new RapidScreen roadside testing units to make testing more accessible across the state. The program is also working on a pilot project of a self-testing kiosk.

Colorado increasing the price of vehicle emissions inspections

The fee increase will start on March 1, 2026.

The fee increase was requested by the Colorado Air Program, its operator Opus Inspection, and oversight agencies, the Colorado Departments of Revenue and Public Health and Environment. It was legislatively approved in May of 2025. In November, the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission formally set the fee at $35.

Those interested in joining the Air Care Colorado team can learn more on the website here.