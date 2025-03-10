Colorado employers debate whether to require in-person work

Five years since so many of us set up home offices during the COVID-19 pandemic, more employers are reevaluating remote and hybrid work arrangements. In February, Aurora City Council passed a resolution directing council-appointed city leaders to encourage full-time employees to work in person at least three days a week. A city council resolution states that in-person work “fosters collaboration, reduces isolation, and creates healthier boundaries between work and personal life.”

The City of Denver and State of Colorado continue to allow hybrid work arrangements, despite downtown businesses owners saying economic activity has suffered. Governor Jared Polis’ office sent a statement to Denver7 saying its flexible work arrangement “helps the state recruit top talent, save taxpayer money by reducing its physical footprint, lowers the emissions and traffic caused by state worker commuting and more.”

For some employers, its about fairness. Denver Public Schools said teachers have to work in-person, so central office staff works in-person to support them.

Some corporate employers are also concerned about lost productivity from remote work. This year major companies like Amazon, Dell and JP Morgan Chase started requiring workers to be in the office five days a week.