Beginning shopping now could be key to saving money this holiday season: Denver7 Smart Shopper

It might seem early in only mid-August, but financial experts said beginning shopping now could be the key to saving money this holiday season.

"Starting now gives you a lot more control," Athena Schnorr from Northern Colorado Credit Union said. "You can build a budget slowly, avoid those last minute stresses, and even take advantage of the deals throughout the year instead of cramming everything into December."

At the same time, economists are predicting shopping will be impacted by new tariff policies. They expect some stores won't stock as many products as they typically do. They also say popular gifts, like clothes and toys, will get more expensive.

Schnorr suggested, start by making a list of everyone you want to get a gift for and then setting up a budget for each person. Don't forget to factor in bigger expenses, like traveling and dinner parties. But she also warns, it's important to be realistic about it.

"Number one tip is do not go into debt trying to show love. Pay your bills first, and remember, generosity does not need to be expensive," Schnorr said.