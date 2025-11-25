As recession fears loom in Colorado, arts and culture sector continues impressive growth

DENVER — If you’re heading to the Denver Botanic Gardens or Denver Zoo to see the holiday lights, it’s bringing valuable money to one of the few sectors in our state’s economy that’s growing.

The Colorado Business Committee for the Arts recently released a report showing the seven counties that make up the Denver metro contributed $3.12 billion to Colorado’s GDP through arts in 2024 — the most ever. That's also a 20% increase from 2022.

It comes as our state faces real recession fears. State economists said there’s a 50% chance Colorado slips into a recession in 2026 as the job and housing markets are largely stagnant.

Denver7 spoke with the CBCA Executive Director Christin Crampton Day about why the arts continue to grow when so many other sectors shrink. She said it comes down to you: the taxpayer.

“The arts are critical, not only to our economy, but really to our society,” Crampton Day said. “I mean, they really are the heart and soul of our communities. We're the cultural hub of the West. Other states and regions don't have this [Scientific and Cultural Facilities District] tax that helps fuel their creative economy. So that is really unique for Denver, and that's why we have so much we can offer.”

The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District tax was first approved by Colorado voters in the late 1980s so more funding could go to arts and cultural programs in metro Denver by taking one cent of every $10 in sales tax and sending it to the district.

The SCFD distributed $85 million to art and science organizations in 2024, according to the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts, accounting for roughly 30% of its funding.

It makes it the single largest funder of arts and culture in metro Denver as it helps support nearly 14,500 jobs.