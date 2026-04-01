As Iran war continues, Colorado's altitude gives the state a slight edge on cheaper gas

DENVER — With a lot more attention on gasoline because of the sharp rise in prices, some might have noticed that Colorado has different fuel grades than other states.

Skyler McKinley with AAA told Denver7 Tuesday the different fuel grades are due to the state's higher altitude, which reduces engine knocking due to Colorado's thinner air.

“Colorado is one of only a handful of states that offer 85 octane as our regular fuel. That's generally good news for Coloradans as a function of it being specific to our altitude changes, and it's cheaper,” McKinley said.

In Colorado, regular unleaded gasoline is 85 octane, mid-grade is 87 octane, and premium is 91 octane. In places like California, regular is 87, mid-grade is 89, and premium is 91.

You will want to check your vehicle’s manual for fuel recommendations before you fill up.

“In most cases for modern vehicles, unless your owner's manual calls for premium, that regular 85 will be safe. In an older vehicle, that's not always the case,” McKinley said.

McKinley added that in most modern cars, 85 octane and 87 octane provide the same performance. So you can save a little money by choosing regular.

If your vehicle recommends premium only, then you must use premium.