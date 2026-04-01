Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
MoneyConsumer

Actions

As Iran war continues, Colorado's altitude gives the state a slight edge on cheaper gas

Denver7 found out why Colorado is one of a few states to offer regular unleaded 85 octane gasoline
As Iran war continues, Colorado's altitude gives the state a slight edge on cheaper gas
Sam Morris/AP
Gas prices over $4 per gallon are seen at a gas station on Desert Inn Road and Pecos-McLeod Friday, March 6, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
As Iran war continues, Colorado's altitude gives the state a slight edge on cheaper gas
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — With a lot more attention on gasoline because of the sharp rise in prices, some might have noticed that Colorado has different fuel grades than other states.

Skyler McKinley with AAA told Denver7 Tuesday the different fuel grades are due to the state's higher altitude, which reduces engine knocking due to Colorado's thinner air.

“Colorado is one of only a handful of states that offer 85 octane as our regular fuel. That's generally good news for Coloradans as a function of it being specific to our altitude changes, and it's cheaper,” McKinley said.

In Colorado, regular unleaded gasoline is 85 octane, mid-grade is 87 octane, and premium is 91 octane. In places like California, regular is 87, mid-grade is 89, and premium is 91.

You will want to check your vehicle’s manual for fuel recommendations before you fill up.

“In most cases for modern vehicles, unless your owner's manual calls for premium, that regular 85 will be safe. In an older vehicle, that's not always the case,” McKinley said.

McKinley added that in most modern cars, 85 octane and 87 octane provide the same performance. So you can save a little money by choosing regular.

If your vehicle recommends premium only, then you must use premium.

jessica image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Jessica Porter
Denver7 evening anchor Jessica Porter reports on issues impacting all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in covering development and growth in our state. If you’d like to get in touch with Jessica, fill out the form below to send her an email.