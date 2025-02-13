Colorado may have missed out on Super Bowl LIX, but it still came up a winner when it comes to sports betting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Bronco’s Super Bowl LIX dreams may have faded after that devastating loss against the Bills at Highmark Stadium in mid-January, but the state still came up a winner – at least when it comes to sports betting.

Statistics released by the Colorado Division of Gaming on Thursday showed Colorado continued to see growth in Super Bowl wagering, with the total amount of money wagered by bettors for the game increasing by more than 2 million compared to last year.

In 2024, for Super Bowl LVIII, the total handle was $46,354,977. In 2025? That increased to $48,273,831 – an increase of 4% over the prior year.

That wasn’t the only record broken this year.

Colorado betters set a record for game day wagers of $29,873,713, surpassing the old record set in 2024 by about 2%.

In Colorado, residents can sign up to exclude themselves from gaming, whether sports betting or at a casino, division officials said. If you or someone you know is interested in learning more, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are many resources available to help. Click here for a list of resources.