Red Lobster closes several Denver-area restaurants

The chain closed dozens of restaurants nationwide on Monday
Red Lobster
Posted at 11:43 AM, May 14, 2024
Four Red Lobster restaurants in metro Denver appear to have closed as the company shutters locations nationwide. On Monday, local and national news outlets reported dozens of Red Lobster closures, from Watertown, N.Y to Sacramento, Calif.

In Colorado, restaurants in Denver (8268 E. Northfield Blvd.), Lakewood (810 S. Wadsworth Blvd.), Lone Tree (9067 E. Westview Road), and Wheat Ridge (4455 Wadsworth Blvd.) were listed on Red Lobster’s website as “temporarily closed.” However, restaurant liquidation company TAGeX Brands is preparing to auction equipment from the aforementioned locations.

Red Lobster could not immediately be reached for comment.

Founded in 1968 in Lakeland, Fla, Red Lobster grew to more than 700 locations worldwide. But in recent years, the company – once name-checked by Beyonce – has been struggling. Last month, Bloomberg reported Red Lobster was mulling bankruptcy.

Red Lobster restaurants in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley, Littleton, Longmont, Northglenn and Pueblo remain open.

To read more from our partners at The Denver Post, click here.

