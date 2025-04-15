Popular suburban restaurant "Los Dos Potrillos" opens first Denver location Tuesday

DENVER — Diners in Denver’s south suburbs have likely found themselves waiting in a long line on a weekend night to get into Los Dos Potrillos. The popular Mexican restaurant opened its first location in Centennial in 2002. Over the years it expanded to locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and most recently, Castle Rock.

On April 15, the family-owned restaurant opens its first Denver location, at 4100 E Mexico Avenue, just off Interstate 25 and Colorado Boulevard.

CEO Daniel Ramirez said his father Jose Ramirez initially went to the suburbs because there was less competition from other Mexican restaurants

“They'd never had Jerez-style, Zacatecas-style Mexican food with our flavor and seasoning and with green chili the way that we do it,” Ramirez said.

Los Dos Potrillos means “the two colts” — a nickname Ramirez and his brother earned when they were little kids.

Ramirez attributed the success of the suburban locations to the traditions customers have created there.

“It’s fun to see the generations, from my parents used to take me here, to now, I take my kids here,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said returning to Denver is a full circle moment for the family. They used to live off S. Federal Boulevard and W. Evans Avenue. There are plans to continue to expand in Denver metro.