Lakewood expands safety and security grants to all businesses in the city

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There's a new solution for small businesses that may not be able to afford much-needed safety upgrades. Lakewood has now expanded a grant program to help reimburse local businesses up to $5,000 to make security fixes.

The grants are now open to all Lakewood businesses here.

Previously, the grants were only open to businesses in a specific location in the city. Mint & Serif Coffee Shop and All its Own gift store were two of the prior recipients. The owners, Aurora Hendrix and William Haggerty, respectively, own the entire building that houses several locally owned stores.

With the help of an angel investor, they bought the building a few years ago to make sure there was an affordable place for hyper-local business owners, artists and artisans.

"Small businesses, it's hard for them to be able to make the rent. So that's absolutely what we're doing here," said Hendrix.

A handful of the business in the building applied for the grants and were able to add some meaningful upgrades including fencing around parts of the building and security cameras.

The owners spent around $15,000 on the safety upgrades and through the prior grant, the city reimbursed them for about half of that cost.

"A lot of times when you have to make an investment into the business, you don't have that capital," said Haggerty. "To have that reassurance that you'll have that money back is a huge relief, because it's one less bill."

Denver7

The 2026 grants are available to companies across the city, no matching contribution is required. The award ranges from $2,500-$5,000. The city said applications will be approved based on project readiness and the potential positive impact to the business and public safety.

Eligible improvements include:



Upgraded exterior lighting

Security cameras

Alarm systems

Enhancing doors & windows

Adding mirrors or signage

Fences

Locks

Security improvements that allow police to respond more effectively to calls for service

Applicants must also enroll in the Lakewood Police Department's Business Watch program.

"Our budget right now for the program is $100,000 so we're hoping to serve a maximum of 40 businesses, so that we can ensure that everyone gets that minimum $2,500 award," said Maggie Briggs, the economic development specialist for the City of Lakewood.

Lakewood expands safety and security grants to all businesses in the city

The grant money comes from the Economic Development Fund. Briggs said it's not just a solution for public safety, but it's also good for business.

"Part of economic development is our business retention, and so we want to make sure that Lakewood businesses are safe," said Briggs.

Hendrix and Haggerty encourage other businesses to apply and see what's possible for their needs.

"Try for it, see what happens. It's really easy," said Hendrix.

"It does feel good to be supported by the city that you're in," Haggerty added.

The grant applications will be accepted through March 31, however the city noted that funding is limited so businesses should apply early.

Lakewood business owners can apply by visiting Lakewoodco.gov/safetygrant.