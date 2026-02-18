IKEA to open new store in Fort Collins in 2026

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — IKEA announced Tuesday that Fort Collins will be among 10 new U.S. store locations opening in 2026.

IKEA has not revealed the exact location or a construction timeline.

The company has been wanting to open more locations in the Centennial State for more than a decade.

It recently opened a smaller-format store in Colorado Springs, and in 2017, the Swedish furniture retailer announced plans to open a 400,000-square-foot store in Broomfield.

However, construction never began on the proposed site, with the company later declaring the Broomfield idea dead.

But the Fort Collins store looks more promising, as the Scandinavian retailer seems to be on an expansion spree, opening 14 new stores in the U.S. last year.

In addition to the Fort Collins store, Ikea plans to open 9 stores across the country, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Tulsa.

IKEA, known for its low-cost, ready-to-assemble furniture and home goods, reported $5.3 billion in total sales for the fiscal year that ended in August 2025.

“Looking ahead to FY26, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable," said Rob Olson, interim CEO of IKEA U.S.

IKEA is the world's largest furniture retailer, operating in more than 30 countries.

