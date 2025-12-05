Excitement around Stranahan's 'Snowflake' whiskey release comes at a crucial time for a struggling industry

DENVER — On Saturday, Stranahan’s will release its much-anticipated single-batch American malt "Snowflake" whiskey.

“It showcases a symphony of bold and unexpected cask finishes. No two Snowflake expressions are alike, making each bottle a collector’s must-have,” according to the distillery,

The event is a must-attend for whiskey fans who line up days in advance of the release to get their hands on a bottle.

It is a Colorado tradition for some, and the excitement that surrounds it is sorely needed in an industry that has seen a stark turndown in recent years.

Colorado ranks seventh nationwide in terms of its number of craft producers, according to the American Craft Spirits Association, but it saw that total fall significantly from 119 in 2024’s report to 82 is 2025’s report. That is nearly a third of distilleries gone in just one year.

It's a national trend. The U.S. overall has seen a 25% decline in craft distilleries over that same time.

Denver7 reached out to the Colorado Distillers Guild to check the numbers, and its treasurer Craig Engelhorn said there has been a downturn, but one that is not as sharp as the national numbers suggest.

Engelhorn said according to Colorado Distillers Guild numbers, there's been a 5% decrease over the last year and there are currently 98 craft distilleries in Colorado.

“It’s a very strong concern,” Engelhorn, who also owns Spirit Hound Distillers in Lyons, said. “We've reduced staff, cut production, you know, we're, we saw it coming, and we slowed down. So, we're a smaller company than we were before.”

Denver7 reached out to the American Craft Spirits Association to understand the discrepancy in the numbers but have not yet heard back.

In 2022, Colorado’s Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) worked with the Colorado Rural Academy for Tourism (CRAFT) to reimagine the state’s craft distilling industry.

It worked with consultants to create and promote a Colorado Spirits Trail app to increase awareness and engagement with Colorado’s distilling history.

Engelhorn said the Colorado Distillers Guild is speaking with legislators to see if distillers can get tax breaks for sourcing their materials locally to help ease the thinner margins.

The turndown comes as reports show younger adults and generations are drinking less than previous generations.