Englewood’s Frank the Pizza King forced to close its doors after 64 years on South Broadway

Frank the Pizza King, an Italian pizza parlor in Englewood favored for its casual cuisine and quaint comfort, will have to leave its original location of 64 years.

Its namesake, Frank Krascek, opened the restaurant in 1961 at 4701 S. Broadway, inside a long, shingled house. But the building’s owner informed the family last week that he had sold the building to a new landlord who wants to clean house, said Walt Krascek, Frank’s son.

“Heartbroken” was how Walt described his feelings inside the restaurant’s kitchen Tuesday. “We’re going to stay open as long as we can. Until they kick us out of here.”

The family will meet together soon to decide if they want to look for a new location.

Frank the Pizza King’s unassuming exterior — and it’s classic green and red sign — hid an Englewood family favorite, equipped with a jukebox, arcade games and framed pictures of customers. The kitchen has been whipping up large, thin-crust pizzas and cheesy garlic bread much the same way throughout the years. Walt manages from the back of the house while his sister, Maria, waits tables and his son, Matt, delivers pizzas and does whatever else needs attention.

