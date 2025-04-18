Denver restaurant on track to open despite death of much-loved chef/owner

Amos Watts was a big presence in Denver’s dining scene for more than two decades, so when he died suddenly in April 2024 at the age of 43, he left behind not just his wife and two children, but a raft of friends and colleagues in every corner of the restaurant world.

At the time, Watts was just weeks away from reopening his signature small-plates restaurant, the Fifth String, in a new location just off East Colfax Avenue. His death brought the project to a halt as those around him mourned his loss. The TAG Restaurant Group raised $32,000 to help his family and his staff, while the owners of the Big Red F Restaurant Group hosted a memorial.

But his wife, Jessica McCabe, has been quietly moving forward with The Fifth String. There have been construction delays, but she hopes to open at 1490 Eudora St. sometime this summer.

“This past year has been the most challenging of my life,” she told The Denver Post through a representative. “As we approach the first anniversary of Amos’ passing in a few weeks, the weight of his absence is still overwhelming. Yet continuing his vision for The Fifth String alongside our original team — who have become family — has provided a path forward.

“While nothing can ever bring Amos back, I hope that when we finally open our doors, this space will become a place of healing not just for me, but for our team and the community that supported him throughout his career,” she added.

