Colorado small business forum focuses on disaster resilience, community preparedness

BOULDER, Colo. — In the wake of devastating incidents like the Marshall Fire, small business owners across Colorado are prepared for the worst.

When it comes to natural disasters or other threats, preparedness is no longer optional. On Friday, CU Boulder played host to the Blueprint for a Resilient Small Business forum, bringing together local business owners, government agencies and resource providers for a day dedicated to the essentials of disaster readiness, response and recovery.

“We dodged a major bullet,” recalled Scott Simkus, president of Simkus Development, describing a recent fire that came dangerously close to his Boulder business. “Had that wind shifted the other way and it was heavier, it could have caused catastrophic damage to all of downtown.”

Scott Simkus On June 14th of this year, an arsonist started a fire behind Scott Simkus' business in Boulder. Events like this have prompted him to be better prepared in case of disaster.

Simkus, who also owns property in Superior, said the close call — following the devastation of the Marshall Fire — prompted him to take a “real” look at emergency planning.

“We’re all vulnerable to this horrible event that could have occurred. So yeah, this is real,” he told Denver7.

Simkus credits events like Friday’s forum for helping businesses “become more resilient and understand what do I need to do [to] be prepared for that event that will happen one day?”

Hosted by Colorado’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the forum offered concrete steps businesses can take, ranging from securing adequate insurance to creating emergency savings funds.

“When it comes to disaster, a lot of people think of it in terms of when it actually happens. How do I respond to disaster? But the preparedness stages are essential,” said Irhad Kozic, senior program manager with the SBDC. “Having the right tools and being able to access the right resources will help guide businesses through this process.”

For Simkus, that means turning his office in Boulder into a demonstration project for wildfire resiliency, including plans for an onsite microgrid with solar or wind generation and battery storage to power critical systems during outages.

“It’s very important for the neighborhood to be kind of unified on how we can harden our architecture in our neighborhood to prevent from a wildfire spread,” Simkus said.

The importance of community connection was echoed by Kim Scott, deputy director at Boulder’s Office of Disaster Management.

“That’s how you build resilient and strong communities, by neighbors knowing each other, neighbors helping neighbors, businesses helping businesses, and then government doing their part,” Scott said.

Scott pointed to the full spectrum of disasters Boulder has faced, from flood and wildfire to the King Soopers shooting. She emphasized the need for both business and personal preparedness — having back-up plans, adequate insurance and strong networks to rely on when catastrophe strikes.

“We can get you three-quarters of the way there. We’d love it if you can help carry that one quarter. Part of that is preparedness,” she said.

Kozic said disaster risk is ever-present.

“It’s not a question of if a disaster will strike. It’s a question of when,” she said. “It’s important to be prepared as a business owner because it’s a way to make sure that your business continues and can survive and thrive after a disaster.”

For tangible preparation steps and resources, both the Boulder Office of Disaster Management and Colorado’s Small Business Development Center offer guidance on their websites. The SBDC expects to have an online tool ready by the end of the year to help guide business owners through preparation and recovery.

Business owners told Denver7 the message is clear: plan ahead, work together, and be ready for the unexpected, because when disaster strikes, resilience is key to bouncing back.

For more resources and actionable insights, visit the Boulder Office of Disaster Management and Colorado SBDC websites.