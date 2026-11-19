DENVER — JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s biggest banking system, said Thursday that one of its third-party service providers was the target of a cyberattack. Mastercard said one of its own third-party providers was also hit by a hacker.

Chase has more than 100 branches in Colorado alone, and customers like William Griffith were among those visiting Thursday.

"All of our security and all of our privacy and everything that we have, we're in the hands of of these companies, and it's a daily onslaught of security risks on all different levels," Griffith said.

Griffith told Denver7 he helped a family member choose Chase and then helped them do their banking there.

“Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,” JPMorgan Chase officials said in a statement.

Chase also said the cyberattack announced Thursday is not tied to the outage it blamed on a software bug earlier this week.

Steve Beaty, a computer science professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver and a cybersecurity expert, said he was not surprised by Thursday’s news. Beaty noted vendors involved do hold Chase customer data, he said, and that is a huge concern because so many people use the bank.

Beaty said his biggest fear is what potentially happened to customers’ usernames and passwords. If Chase gave the third parties customer usernames and passwords, he said, people could be exposed not only at Chase but anywhere else they use the same email and password combination.

Beaty said that risk is why password reuse is so dangerous. Attackers use a tactic called credential stuffing, which reuses usernames and passwords that were released in earlier breaches. Many people reuse passwords, he said.

He recommended one password per site, using a browser or an external password manager to generate and remember them. He also said customers should turn on two-factor authentication, which is especially important when money is involved, and change any passwords they know they have reused.

Beaty also said the attack appears unrelated to the other tech problems of recent weeks. He said the Microsoft and FAA incidents, as far as anyone knows, were self-inflicted and did not come from outside. He said this one is a cyberattack, and that investigators know quite a bit about the group behind it and that it has targeted more than just Chase.

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James Wright, chief technology officer at the technology services company Executech, said artificial intelligence is changing the challenge. He said AI can uncover vulnerabilities in software and hardware faster than the industry can fix them. He said companies often rush patches without fully testing them, which can bring networks down, and that this is happening at a faster rate.

Wright said the industry should expect more incidents like this one. He said they will not stop until people find new ways to make AI behave, and that newer frontier models can be manipulated into bad actions even when they are told not to.

Griffith said he is trying to stay level-headed. He said constant cyberattacks feel both normal and scary, and that he decides how much to worry by weighing how urgent and risky each one is. He said he changes his passwords often, but he is not sure what else he can do.

"I don't think it's the kind of thing where I'd change banks right away," he said.

He added he would trust Chase more than a small local bank with fewer resources to manage its cybersecurity, and that, for now, he is staying with Chase.