DENVER — Auto-payments could be costing you more money.

A financial expert at On Tap Credit Union suggests that you do an audit of what you have set up to auto-pay. While it is convenient to use, automatic payments remove your “mindful choice” of reviewing expenses. It can also make it easier to forget about how many subscriptions you’re paying for.

“It's easy to overlook because it was designed this way. The systems were built to be invisible, that's the whole business model. I talk to people all the time who feel a little embarrassed when they finally do an audit and they realize that they have 15 subscriptions and they aren't using 8 of them. That's the design working as it was intended,” Director of community impact at On Tap Credit Union Marshall Moore said.



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Automatic payments could be costing you more: Money Saving Monday

Another issue with auto-pay is that you could be missing price increases on subscriptions or possible billing errors by companies like utilities.

"So when you set it and forget it, you haven't opted out of decisions. Companies raise prices, subscriptions auto renew, new charges sneak in, your account kind of just goes along with it," Moore said.

According to On Tap Credit Union, the average American is actually spending about 2.5 times the amount they think they're spending on auto-pay. A 2022 study found that was an average of $219 a month on subscriptions, but the average consumer estimated that they were spending only $86 a month. That gap is roughly $1,600 a year flowing out of your life automatically that you never planned for.

Experts suggest once a quarter, take 15 minutes for a money date. Review your statements and all reoccurring charges. Another solution is include yourself in automatic payments.

“The simple fix is before you subscribe to anything else this year, subscribe to yourself first. It's the same tool, but it's pointed in your direction. Automate money into your savings, your investments, and your freedom fund before you automate it into Netflix, before the gym, before any of that. Pay yourself like you are the most important bill in your life, because you are,” Moore said.

For more information on how to invest in your future, check out your local credit union. Most credit unions are community-based, not for-profit organizations that can offer free financial education and coaching programs.