Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Coolidge grace TIME100 list

The TIME100 annual list of the world's most influential people is here, and some iconic names are gracing the list.

The artist category includes actors Michael B. Jordan and Drew Barrymore and authors Judy Bloom and Colleen Hoover.

Michael B. Jordan, who starred in this year's blockbuster film "Creed III," also took on a new role as a feature film director for the movie, and as said in TIME, he "handled it with aplomb."

"Michael B. Jordan has been a working actor for over 24 years. Four years longer than LeBron James' NBA career and one year longer than Tom Brady’s stint on the NFL gridiron. He has a youthful appearance and spirit, so it’s easy to overlook his incredible feat of staying power in an industry that can be so transactional," wrote filmmaker Ryan Coogler in Jordan's TIME feature. "He has toiled away on network television, cable, independent cinema, midbudget studio fare, and Hollywood blockbusters alike, always with a blue collar approach."

Under "icons" is another familiar face to both the small and big screens, actress Jennifer Coolidge, whom Mia Farrow called a "national treasure" in her account of the actress.

"So many of the qualities that have made everyone fall in love with her are outside of what is mainstream or expected: her eccentric mannerisms, hilarious improvisations, and, most of all, aching vulnerability. She is uncompromisingly, exquisitely herself. Jennifer’s honesty and kindness make her a friend anyone would be lucky to have," Farrow wrote in TIME.

Also under icons is NBA star Brittney Griner, who spent nearly 10 months in a Russian prison. The Phoenix Mercury player has made it her mission to help free Americans who are wrongfully detained abroad.

Model Bella Hadid and music artist Doja Cat made the TIME list as "pioneers."

Under "leaders," TIME lists First Lady Olena Zelenska, whose country is fighting a devastating war against Russia. Her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was named TIME's 2022 Person of the Year for his wartime leadership and courage.

Actress Angela Bassett, Singer Beyoncé, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes made TIME100's list as "titans."

Named under "innovators" is Disney CEO Bob Iger.

TIME Studios and ABC will present a "TIME100" television special airing at 8 p.m. on April 30.

Check out the full TIME100 list of the most influential people here.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com