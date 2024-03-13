Mega Millions jackpot closing in on $800 million after no winner

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $800 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot for the next drawing, which is Friday, is currently estimated at $792 million. The cash value is estimated at $381.8 million.

If won, this would be the sixth-largest prize won in Mega Millions history. The five highest jackpots have all exceeded $1 billion — with Mega Millions the only lottery game to have given out five prizes over the billion-dollar mark.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been climbing after no ticket has matched all six numbers for the past 27 consecutive drawings. But there have been nearly 20 million tickets that have won at non-jackpot levels, with prizes ranging from $2 million to $4 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit on Dec. 8, when two winning tickets sold at the same location in Encino, California, matched all six numbers. The winners split a top prize of $394 million.

