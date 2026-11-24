DENVER — Despite slower food-price inflation, Thanksgiving dinner costs more this year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the cost of an average Thanksgiving meal for 10 people will rise six percent from last year to $58.63.

That’s the first time since 2022 that the costs will increase. That year, a Thanksgiving meal hit a record high of $64.05.

Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter has more on what's driving those price increases in the video below:

Thanksgiving dinner is more expensive this year

The item seeing the biggest cost increase is turkey at $1.48 per pound — up 10% from last year.

Dawn Thilmany, a professor of agricultural and resource economics at Colorado State University, says all protein prices have increased partly because of demand, but there is another factor at play.

“What might be more invisible to a consumer is there's something called the cold supply chain, and that's just a fancy way of saying there are things you can think of in a grocery store that have to be cold and kept cold the entire way from wherever they're processed to the store. Keeping things cold needs energy, and guess what we're facing right now? A lot of pressure on energy costs,” Thilmany said.

Thilmany says cooking from scratch remains the most cost-effective way to save money on food prices.

Unfortunately, higher food prices don’t translate to more money for farmers, as they face higher costs for production supplies like diesel and fertilizer.