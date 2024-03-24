Tyler Kolek leads Marquette to Sweet 16 with 81-77 March Madness win over Colorado

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Kolek had 21 points and 11 assists, and David Joplin made two free throws with 7.4 seconds left to help Marquette finally put away Colorado 81-77 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In their third season under coach Shaka Smart, the second-seeded Golden Eagles reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013 by outlasting the 10th-seeded Buffaloes and their dynamic offense.

Kam Jones scored 18 points and Joplin finished with 14 for Marquette, which will face No. 11 seed North Carolina State in a South Region semifinal in Dallas on Friday.

KJ Simpson scored 20 points and Tristan da Silva had 17 for Colorado.