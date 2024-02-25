Watch Now
Simpson scores 28, Hadley 20 and Colorado blows past Utah 89-65

Posted at 10:05 AM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 12:05:10-05

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 28 points, J’Vonne Hadley added 20 and Colorado poured it on in the second half to defeat Utah 89-65.

After leading by nine points at halftime, Colorado turned it into a rout with runs of 9-0 and 7-0 midway through the second half.

The Buffaloes led 75-51 after the 7-0 run, then four minutes later a 3-pointer by Simpson put them up by 28.

The lead peaked at 31 on a 3-pointer by Luke O’Brien before Utah scored the final seven points.

Gabe Madsen scored 18 points for Utah.

The Utes made only 4 of 23 3-point tries.

