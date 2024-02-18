Colorado rallies from 16 points down to beat USC 92-89 in double OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 30 points and Colorado rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to beat Southern California 92-89 in double overtime.

USC's Boogie Ellis also scored 30 points, but he missed his final three shots, including an airball as time expired.

The Buffaloes improved to 17-9 overall and 8-7 in the Pac-12.

The Trojans fell to 10-16 overall and 4-11 in the league.

They were trying to win two in a row for the first time since early January.

Tristan da Silva added 18 points and Cody Williams had 14 points for the Buffs, who committed 21 turnovers.