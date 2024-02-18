Watch Now
Colorado rallies from 16 points down to beat USC 92-89 in double OT

Kyusung Gong/AP
Southern California guard Isaiah Collier (1) shoots over Colorado forward Cody Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 12:34:42-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 30 points and Colorado rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to beat Southern California 92-89 in double overtime.

USC's Boogie Ellis also scored 30 points, but he missed his final three shots, including an airball as time expired.

The Buffaloes improved to 17-9 overall and 8-7 in the Pac-12.

The Trojans fell to 10-16 overall and 4-11 in the league.

They were trying to win two in a row for the first time since early January.

Tristan da Silva added 18 points and Cody Williams had 14 points for the Buffs, who committed 21 turnovers.

