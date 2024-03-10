Watch Now
Colorado dumps Oregon State 73-57 behind Lampkin Jr. to close Pac-12 with six straight wins

Amanda Loman/AP
Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) shoots over Oregon State center KC Ibekwe, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 12:46:57-04

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and Colorado beat Oregon State 73-57 on Saturday to end the regular season for both teams.

Colorado used an 11-2 run after the Beavers’ Jordan Pope made two foul shots to get Oregon State within 14-10 with 12:18 before halftime.

Luke O’Brien made a 3-pointer, KJ Simpson made a jump shot, O’Brien followed with a layup, Lampkin made a jumper and Tristan da Silva threw down a dunk and the Buffaloes led 25-12 and controlled the rest of the way.

Dexter Akanno scored 15 points for Oregon State.

