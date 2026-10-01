Man killed after being hit by a train in East Greeley says Greeley Police

GREELEY, Colo. — The incident took place around 6:00 a.m. after police responded to the railroad tracks near the Highway 34/Highway 85 interchange.

Based on officers' investigation, a Union Pacific train was heading northbound along the tracks when the conductor noticed a man walking along the tracks.

The conductor used the horn and reported that initially the man stepped off the tracks but moved back into the train's path and was hit.

The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene; his identity and cause of death will be released by the Weld County Coroner's Office pending notification to his next of kin.

Officials have not stated this was a suicide, but if you or anyone you know is in crisis, help is out there. Begin by calling the National Suicide Helpline at 988.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact