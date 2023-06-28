Madonna's 'Celebration' tour delayed after ICU stay for infection

Representatives for Madonna have confirmed she will postpone her upcoming "Celebration" tour after a serious health scare that sent the artist to a hospital's ICU.

In a post toInstagram, the singer's manager Guy Oseary wrote that Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which was discovered on Saturday June 24, and she was admitted to the ICU for several days.

Oseary said Madonna's health is now improving, but that "she is still under medical care."

"A full recovery is expected," the statement added.

Madonna's team has decided to "pause all commitments" including putting a pause on her upcoming, much anticipated tour which was set to launch on July 15 in Vancouver, Variety reported.

SEE MORE: WTA Tour has a plan to offer pay equal to men's tour

Madonna's management said more details on next steps would be shared with fans "soon."

A new start date for the tour would also be announced, the statement said.

Fans should expect to see rescheduled dates for shows during the tour.

The 64-year-old pop artist had a 35-city tour scheduled with tour stops in multiple countries through the end of this year.

The tour is expected to highlight songs and eras from Madonna's catalog of music, covering a career spanning more than 40 years.

The theme of the tour is expected to pay homage to New York City, where her career began.

Live Nation will be producing the tour, which includes U.S. dates in cities like New York, Chicago, Miami, Detroit and Los Angeles.

International tour stops have been scheduled for cities including Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm and London.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com