Lowe’s has a free football-themed workshop for kids in September

Do you have a child that can’t get enough football? Do they like building things? If so you’ll want to sign them up for a free class at Lowe’s on Saturday, Sept. 16.

In the class, kids will build a Home Team Football Player Card Holder during this Kids’ DIY-U Workshop by Lowe’s. This free workshop includes everything a child needs to create a home-team football player standing on a football field. Once the football player is done, builders will add the finishing touches with decals.

Each Kids’ Workshop is hosted by one of Lowe’s Red Vest experts. For this project, three sessions will be available for registration:

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

This workshop is an in-store event only. Registration is required to ensure everyone has his or her own DIY build kit. Walk-in slots are available at 1 p.m., but kit availability may be limited.

To register for this event, visit the Lowe’s Events website. Put in your ZIP code to find the closest store hosting the event. Then, enter how many children will attend the event, along with your contact information. That’s it!

At least one parent must remain with the child during the workshop.

You can also register right now for the Lowe’s Heroic Fire Truck Kids’ Workshop scheduled for Oct. 14. At this event, kids will learn to build a wooden fire truck and get to decorate it, too. (Registration for the fire truck workshop doesn’t open until Sept. 4.)

Both of these workshops are qualifying events kids can join to become a “Junior Builder” or “Senior Builder.” This recognition program entitles children to earn badges at the end of each workshop. These badges are collected so kids can eventually earn a free Kobalt Kids’ Tool Bag.

When registering for this recognition program, every participant will receive a kid’s apron and a set of safety goggles (one per year). The badges earned after each workshop can be attached to the apron.

To become a Lowe’s Junior Builder, kids must register for and attend six eligible workshops at participating locations. Senior Builder status happens when a child registers and completes 12 eligible workshops.

Want to learn more about Lowe’s Junior and Senior Builder Program? The program’s terms and conditions outline all the information you need.

