Lindsay Lohan and husband announce they are expecting their first child

Lindsay Lohan dropped some big news: She is expecting her first baby!

That’s right, the star of “The Parent Trap” is about to become a parent.

Lohan shared the pregnancy announcement on her social media accounts on Tuesday, including Instagram and Facebook. The adorable photo features a white onesie with the words “Coming soon…” emblazoned on the front.

“We are blessed and so excited!” Lohan captioned the photo along with a series of emojis, including a baby and a bottle.

The 36-year-old Lohan tagged her husband, financier Bader Shammas, in her Instagram post about the baby news. Congrats flooded in from fellow celebrities, from “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk to fashion icon Donatella Versace and actors Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

The couple shared their engagement in November 2021 on social media. Then, People magazine confirmed the couple’s marriage in early July 2022 after Lohan referred to Shammas as her husband on social media.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she wrote in a Facebook post on July 2, 2022. “He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything.”

There’s no confirmation about Lohan’s due date at this time, but we have a feeling there will be more posts on social media to come.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!

