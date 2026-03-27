US State Department issues worldwide travel advisory for Americans traveling abroad

DENVER — The U.S. Department of State has issued a worldwide travel advisory for Americans traveling abroad as the war with Iran stretches into its first month.

The advisory states groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or Americans throughout the world. It also said U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted and urges Americans to exercise increased caution especially in the Middle East.

“The State Department protects travelers as they go out into the world as a function of heightened geopolitical risk, because of all of the things that you read about in the headlines, the State Department is telling travelers — be aware,” Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs with AAA told Denver7 Friday.

The advisory warns Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. It goes on to say that periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions.

“It is a complicated geopolitical environment globally now, and as a function of that, be mindful. The alert does not say 'don't travel.' It does not say the world is a scary, dangerous place. It does say, 'if you're traveling, know that the more information you have, the more safe you can be,'” McKinley said.

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McKinley suggests considering booking travel through a travel agent and travel insurance to better manage disruptions.

“Travel insurance ensures that you're made whole in the event that you can't fulfill your travel as intended," McKinley said. "I think that's useful peace of mind for a lot of folks. It does cost a little bit, but an ounce of preparation is worth a pound of cure."

He also suggested Coloradans enroll in STEP — the Safe Travel Enrollment Program, which allow Americans to enroll their trip abroad so the Department of State can accurately and quickly contact them in case of emergency.

The travel advisory also mentioned travelers can join the “U.S. Department of State — Security Updates for U.S. Citizens” channel on WhatsApp or @TravelGov on X.