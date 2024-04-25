Overnight TSA security checkpoint times change at Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport will change its overnight security checkpoint times starting May 5, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA will no longer operate security checkpoints and bag scans from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

South Security, which operates 24/7, is the only checkpoint impacted by this change. Bridge security closes at 5:45 p.m. and reopens at 4:30 a.m. and West security closes at 7:30 p.m. and reopens at 4 a.m.

“This change was made to ensure that our staff is allocated at the appropriate times throughout the day when flights are operating when we have the most, or more, people coming through the security checkpoints,” TSA representative Lorie Dankers said. “That allows us to keep additional lanes open because the people who are not working for those two hours can work when more people are coming through the security checkpoint. That’s just how we keep our operation as efficient as possible.”

The new schedule will have minimal impact on airline passengers, according to TSA. DIA’s first flight is at 5 a.m. so airport employees and passengers will have two hours to clear security before departure time. The airport’s final flight departs by 12:59 a.m.

“We don’t think that it will disenfranchise anyone in terms of being able to be screened,” Dankers added.

The altered schedule is just one of numerous recent changes made at DIA as the airport prepares to accommodate increasing passenger traffic. In 2024, DIA has already replaced north security with the 17-lane West Security Checkpoint and introduced a new airline, Breeze Airways, which announced a nonstop flight to Rhode Island. Earlier this month, DIA also announced a nonstop Turkish Airlines flight from Denver to Istanbul and a Passenger Protection Partnership with the Department of Transportation.

