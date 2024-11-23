Denver International Airport prepared for start of holiday travel season

DENVER — The holiday season is here, and Denver International Airport is bracing for an increase in Thanksgiving travelers this year.

Airport officials told Denver7 they're anticipating more than 844,033 passengers between Friday, Nov. 22, and Monday, Dec. 2. That is a 7.5% increase compared to the same travel period last year.

Travelers on Friday said they expected long security lines and made sure to arrive at the airport with plenty of time. Kenzo Schwab and Phoebe Knox carpooled to the airport together with other friends several hours before their flights.

"I expected it to be pretty, pretty busy, just because it is around the holiday season. And Thanksgiving is a big holiday for families to come together, so I just thought that it'd be busy," Schwab said.

Schwab is traveling to New Jersey while Knox is traveling to Texas. Both said the trip was extra meaningful for them because they're visiting home after moving to Colorado for college in August.

"I'm going back home for Thanksgiving. I'm going to be having Thanksgiving with my mom, my dad, my brother, and then I'm also having a Friendsgiving with my friends," Knox told Denver7.

"Definitely super excited. I haven't seen my family since I moved in here at the university. So just seeing them is a big excitement for me," Schwab added.

According to DIA, the busiest travel days will be Nov. 22, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, with more than 266,000 passengers expected to move through TSA security checkpoints on those days. Dec. 1 is expected to be the busiest day with more than 90,000 passengers, the airport said.

If you're planning on traveling during this busy holiday period, you're encouraged to get to the airport two hours before your boarding time, especially during peak times, which are 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.