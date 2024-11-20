Watch Now
Allegiant is adding new flights out of Denver, Colorado Springs airports

New DIA routes start in May
Allegiant Airlines will begin services out of Colorado Springs and launch new Denver routes next year, the airline announced Tuesday.
Three new routes out of Denver International Airport will begin in May and two at Colorado Springs Airport will begin in February.

New routes at Colorado Springs Airport will be to Phoenix-Mesa Airport beginning Feb. 12, to Santa Ana via John Wayne Airport in Orange County starting Feb. 13, and to Tampa, Florida, via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport beginning Feb. 14.

At DIA, Allegiant will have new routes beginning May 22 to Idaho Falls Regional Airport in Idaho and Stockton Metropolitan Airport in California.

With 44 new routes added throughout the U.S., this expansion is one of the largest in the airline’s history, according to the news release.

