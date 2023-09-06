Watch Now
Report: Colorado No. 2 in U.S. for the largest decrease in housing affordability

Posted at 3:27 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 17:58:32-04

DENVER — It may not come as a surprise for many homebuyers in Colorado, but the state now ranks No. 2 in the nation for the largest decrease in affordability, according to the Homebuyer Misery Index.

The index, created by the Common Sense Institute, shows the top ten cities in Colorado where affordability is decreasing the most.

They are mountain towns like Steamboat Springs and Edwards—Eastern Plain cities like Fort Morgan and Sterling. And the list also includes cities across the state from Pueblo to the south, to Montrose on the Western Slope.

The Common Sense Institute says it would like to see state and local lawmakers prioritize more multi-family units and more affordable housing projects to help fix the housing supply gaps.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 4.30% from about 4.25% on Wednesday.

