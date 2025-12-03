New housing forecast predicts Denver metro will see falling home sales and prices in 2026

If you’ve been in the market for a home but haven’t quite pulled the trigger, next year might be your year.

Realtor.com just released its housing forecast for 2026 — saying a lot of the conditions that kept folks on the sidelines this year will start to ease.

The forecast said things like mortgage rates, affordability and the number of homes available will all improve. It’s important to note — Realtor.com predicts those pressure points will not disappear, but they will lighten a bit.

“We’re in a situation with the housing market right now where people are really strapped and affordability is the main concern, and where sales have been at a really slow pace all year long,” Joel Berner, senior economist at Realtor.com, told Denver7. “That’s what we really want to see; a supply-side growth and lower mortgage rates that come from lower inflation.”

New housing forecast predicts falling 2026 home sales, prices for Denver metro

Realtor.com predicts the Denver metro area will see falling home sales and prices. The forecast projects home sales to decrease by 2.9% and home prices to drop by 3.4%.

Neither of these numbers come as a surprise, as they follow general trends the Denver metro area metro is seeing.

In late November, MoveBuddha released numbers showing fewer people are moving to Colorado, which has impacted the housing market in our area.