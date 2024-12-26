Thousands of Colorado shelter animals left in limbo amid housing crises, economic struggles

Colorado’s animal shelters are reaching the end of their leash with capacities, a struggle fueled by skyrocketing prices and a lack of accessible, pet-friendly housing, animal advocates say.

“What’s happening in animal shelters is just so reflective of what’s happening in the community,” Foothills Animal Shelter Executive Director Maggie McSchaefer said. “When people are struggling to find affordable housing, when people are struggling to find pet-friendly housing, when the cost of pet food and veterinary care is so high, it makes it so much harder to welcome a pet into your life and into your home.”

They aren’t surrendering their pets because they want to, but because they have to, McSchaefer said.

More pets, longer stays

Colorado’s animal shelters have seen unprecedented intakes in the past years, McScaefer said. Intakes include strays brought into the shelter, pets surrendered by their owners, animals transferred from other shelters and impounds.

Jefferson County’s Foothills Animal Shelter noticed the influx of animals really started to grow in 2021, McScaefer said. That year, the shelter took in 7,700 animals.

