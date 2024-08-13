The Warrior Dog Foundation needs more help transitioning military K9s into retirement

Military and law enforcement dogs dedicate their lives to serving our country and local communities. However, once they are ready to retire, a celebration and pat on the back is not all they need to safely transition to civilian life.

The Warrior Dog Foundation exists to assist K9s, along with military and contract working dogs, retire with dignity and provide rehabilitation options for those slated to be euthanized. Founder Mike Ritland served as a Navy SEAL for 12 years. In 2010, he began taking care of retired Special Operation Force K9s and realized the immense need for more assistance.

In 2013, The Warrior Dog Foundation was created to serve these specialized dogs. The organization has grown to save around 300 dogs from being euthanized and find their homes. But The Warrior Dog Foundation said many more need help healing and transitioning into retirement.

Former Navy SEAL Chris Cappa is a dedicated advocate for canine welfare, the trainer and owner of his K9 Miki.

The two met in 2017.

Miki’s abilities as a trained military dog far exceed the average pup.

“Anything that the operator does, Miki is going to be asked to do as well," Cappa said. "So whether we jump out of the helicopter, swim in rough surf, he’s going to be right there with the platoon and with me at all times.”

Miki’s transition into retirement started last October.

“With the transition help from The Warrior Dog Foundation, it’s the reason why we’re here with you today,” Cappa said.

Mental and physical rehab is necessary for many dogs that have been exposed to intense situations. Four-legged veterans sometimes have a bite history or aggressive tendencies and it can be difficult to rehome them.

“They do everything to help these dogs. It’s not only the dogs, but it’s helped me as a person in my own transition," Cappa said. "We’ve been able to reignite the connection we had when we were active duty, and that program has given me the tools I need to safely transition Miki into my own home, with my two kids, cat and dog. He’s done an outstanding job.”

To donate to The Warrior Dog Foundation's mission, adopt a dog, or just learn more, click here.