Foothills Animal Shelter gets grant to help improve the lives of aging dogs

GOLDEN, Colo. — They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but perhaps you can help its humans by providing them with the necessary funds to help aging dogs get a second chance at life.

That’s what happened at Foothills Animal Shelter recently, when the Golden-based shelter was granted thousands in grant dollars by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a charity organization whose aim has been to help senior dogs thrive nationwide since 2008, according to its website.

While not disclosing how much it received from the charity, more than $1.1 million went to over 100 animal welfare groups comprising animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries, and other non-profit groups nationwide.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 9-year-old Oakland the veterinary and dental care he needs so he’ll be ready to go to a loving home,” said Maggie McSchaefer, director of behavior and sheltering at Foothills. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Over the past 16 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $5.7 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid,” according to a shelter spokesperson.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Foothills Animal Shelter make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s executive director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in Jefferson County are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Foothills.”