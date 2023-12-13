These must-see residential Christmas light displays in the Denver metro will bring you holiday cheer

DENVER — You’ve seen the gigantic tree in downtown Denver. You’ve taken a stroll through the Botanic Gardens. And you’ve been surprised by the wondrous lights in Loveland – but if you’d like to be in awe of human ingenuity during the holiday season, there’s no better place to be than your own neighborhood.

A home in Highlands Ranch is currently getting all the attention after their Christmas light display was featured in an episode of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” earlier this month due to the fact that its owners have installed an estimated 100,000 lights that light up the neighborhood each night.

But that's not the only house Coloradans can visit to be enchanted by the magic of the holiday spirit.

Check out this and other must-see Christmas light displays below – and if you go light hunting this holiday season, let us know what you find by emailing oscar.contreras@denver7.com. Note: If possible, please include at least one high-resolution photo and the street address of the holiday light display. And, if you have permission to share, send along the homeowner's contact information so we can reach out to ask a few more questions!

The Hazard family Christmas light display in Highlands Ranch

10221 Fairgate Way, Highlands Ranch

Denver7 photojournalist Johh Henderson A photo of the Hazard family's Christmas lights decorations in Highlands Ranch.

The Onstott Christmas Extravaganza

10046 Fraser St., Commerce City

"When we bought our home in 2012 we knew we wanted to go all out on a Christmas display," the Onstott family told Denver7 recently. And boy, do they keep their word! The family spends about 90 hours getting everything set up. As to how many lights adorn the home this time of year? "We would guess there are somewhere around 35,000 lights but stopped counting a few years ago. It got too difficult to keep up!" the family said. We wouldn't blame them. The Onstott household blends both computer-programmed lights and traditional lights/elements so that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Their display has a North Pole theme that features an 18-foot tall Santa, lights sequenced to over an hour of music, an 16-foot tall mega tree, 4 fire cannons, and a mailbox where kids can drop off letters to Santa (as long as they include their return address in enough time before Christmas, they'll get a response from the North Pole!).

Even better? The family uses the yearly display to give back to local causes that are important to them. This year, they are working to provide new apartment basics for refugees coming to Denver through Lutheran Family Services Refugee Resettlement Agency. Anyone interested in learning more can head to the family's Facebook page.

Courtesy of the Onstott family

Johnstown shows off its Christmas spirit

Lacewood Lane in Johnstown

Alright, hear us out: We know Johnstown isn't in the Denver metro (try Larimer and Weld counties), but this display of community during the holiday season is worth a mention. Kelsie V., who resides in the Thompson River Ranch neighborhood told Denver7 the following about their holiday display: "We have all come together and decided to all purchase giant inflatable Santas for our front yards. Our street has over 20 inflatable Santas all 12ft or taller. Our street is like a family and the neighborly dynamic we have is really hard to come by these days. Our street is a really cool sight to see in person right now so we thought we would share!!" As for who gets the credit for the idea? That'll be resident Yessenia Cole. Way to go, Yessenia!

Tammy Souza

"It's a Wonderful Light" in Aurora

4822 S. Picadilly Ct., Aurora

Aurora resident Corey Christiansen has always loved Christmas and when he was a child, his grandfather and his father would both put up the best light displays in their neighborhood. Christiansen, however, wanted more lights. Fast-forward a few years and not only has his wish come true, his holiday light display has since turned into a fundraiser for the Autism Society.

Denver7

Aye matey! This house rules the Seven Seas

Altair Drive in Lone Tree

Sean Meighan, a former software engineer in Lone Tree, has become locally beloved for the Halloween and holiday shows that he puts on with a pirate ship in his front yard. It started when a neighbor suggested that his retaining wall kind of looked like one. Well, that's all Sean needed to hear. Since then, Meighan has worked tirelessly to transform his one naval ship into a full holiday entertainment multiplex for neighbors to enjoy during the holidays.

Sean Meighan Sean Meighan is a porch pirate, literally

Can you spot the Elf in the Lawn?

8755 W 91st Pl. in Westminster

This Westminster home went all out this year with the inflatables and includes characters such as Santa and Mrs. Clause, reindeer as well as the Nutcracker... but can you find the "Elf on the Lawn"?

Denver7's Mike Erickson

Why keep the tree inside?

9157 Dover St. in Westminster

This family didn't just opt for a Christmas tree inside their home — they also went all out to have one on the front lawn!

Denver7's Mike Erickson