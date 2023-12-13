Colorado Springs man uses holiday decorations to help area non-profits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man is using his holiday decorations on his house to bring in donations for area non-profits.

The homeowner, Mark Ingles, has partnered with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, as well as the Springs Rescue Mission. He asked that people who stop by to see the lights drop off either non-perishable food items or money in a deposit box in front of his house.

Community donations during the Holidays

"With my little attempt to try and raise the spirits of people and bring a smile to their face... I love being able to do that...," Ingles said.

The home is on Nugent Drive which is right off the intersection of Barnes and Peterson Roads. The lights and music start at 5 p.m. every night, and donations will be accepted through Jan. 2.

Ingles, who is a former Air Force chaplain, first began decorating his home in 2009.

With so many cars lined up to see his decorations, he decided he wanted to do more. Eight years ago, Ingles started collecting food at the display for Care and Share.

"For those people that are just struggling, and to be able to provide something for them, I think that's beautiful," Ingles said during a 2022 interview with News5.

To learn more about the nonprofits, you can visit both the Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado and Springs Rescue Mission's websites.