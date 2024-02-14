Award-winning author, self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic" shares love letter tips with Denver7 viewers

If you are still needing to get a Valentine's Day gift for that special someone in your life, here's an idea that will only take a few minutes. All you need is a piece of paper and something with which to write.

Yes, it's that simple.

It's something award-winning author and self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic," Carew Papritz, said could mean everything to your special someone in this digital age.

"We can't hold a text, we can't hold an email. But guess what? We can hold a letter and it's human-sized," Papritz explained to Denver7 Executive Producer EJ Clarke.

If the greatest gift that we have in life is the time we have on the planet, we actually put that time into a letter and the letter is the gift of time that we give to somebody else.

Carew Papritz

Part of the inspiration behind Papritz's push for writing a love letter came from teaching his young students about reading and writing.

"I said to the class, 'Hey, are you guys gonna write Valentine's Day letters?' And they're like, 'What is that all about?,'" Papritz recalled.

After taking a quick vote through show of hands, Paprtiz said the majority expressed a handwritten letter was a more desirable gift than getting a text.

If you're wondering how to craft the perfect love letter, Papritz breaks it down.

"All right, you can do this in five minutes... So you grab a sheet of paper from the printer. Everyone's got a printer. You sit down with a pen and you write, 'Dear'... Say 'dear' or 'honey' or whatever your love term for your spouse, your partner, your boyfriend, your girl, whatever the case is. Then you write down, here it is, here's the secret sauce. Write down three things that you love that that person does for you every single day. Because guess what? The things that we do every single day, every week upon every year are the multiplier of all that love that goes into our relationship... And at the end you say, 'I love you sincerely,' fold it up [and] put in an envelope."

While this can be intimidating, even for those that still practice the "timeless art," Papritz said the worst love letter someone can write is writing no love letter at all.