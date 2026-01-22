The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage across the country

DENVER — The American Red Cross is rallying donors amid a severe blood shortage across the country.

The Red Cross says it has seen a 35% decrease in the available blood supply over the last month.

Winter weather has impacted 400 blood drives across the country. Adding to the strain, a severe flu season has reduced the number of available donors.

Brian Szabelski with the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming said without immediate action, patients could face delays in lifesaving care.

“When we have low blood supply, hospitals have to decide who gets blood products, and that affects cancer patients, sickle cell patients, and people who have been involved in trauma, like car accidents,” Szabelski said.

The Red Cross is concerned that more intense winter weather expected in the coming weeks could delay blood donations when every unit of blood can make a difference.

The shortage is particularly impacting the supply of types O, A negative, and B negative blood.

As a thank you to donors, those who give through Jan. 25 will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the Super Bowl.

Those who give between Jan. 26 and Feb. 28 will receive a $20 e-gift card.

To donate, book an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here’s a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Denver Metro:



American Red Cross, 444 N. Sherman St., Denver – Every Monday and Friday in January and February, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Community Center, 5933 S. Fairfield St., Littleton – Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manual High School, 1700 E. 28th Ave., Denver – Jan. 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RK Industries Henderson, 8221 E. 96th Ave., Henderson – Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Back Office by Buyers Edge Platform, 1101 W. Mineral Ave., Littleton – Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Courtyard Park Meadows, 8320 S. Valley Highway, Englewood – Jan. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 1 30 p.m.

University Park United Methodist Church, 2180 S University Blvd., Denver – Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Commerce City, 7190 Colorado Blvd., Commerce City – Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Porsche Littleton, 5500 S. Broadway, Littleton – Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 9200 W. 10th Ave., Lakewood – Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Regional VAMC, 1700 N. Wheeling St., Aurora – Feb. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.