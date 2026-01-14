Some Colorado parents are voicing frustration, confusion over CDC's childhood vaccine recommendations

DENVER — Some parents in Colorado are voicing their frustrations and confusion over last week’s update to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) childhood vaccine recommendations.

State health leaders say vaccine guidance has not changed in Colorado, but for some parents, mixed messaging remains unsettling. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said at the moment, there are no plans to make changes to state recommendations.

The CDC is now recommending 11 vaccines for children, down from 17 previously. The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said the change follows a directive from President Trump, while reviewing vaccine practices in other developed countries.

In 2024, the U.S. recommended more childhood vaccine doses than any other peer nation, according to the CDC. Countries without vaccine mandates reported immunization rates just as high as the U.S.

One parent Denver7 spoke with, who has two young children, said these federal changes are creating confusion, especially when it comes to what this could mean for their community.

“I think a lot of the concern right now, because the guidance is unclear, or at least appears to be somewhat unclear, is whether or not things will continue to be made available, whether or not underserved communities will be able to get access to vaccines or the information regarding vaccines, or if their doctors will even talk to parents about potentially vaccinating their children,” Derick Vranizan said.

Some CO parents voicing frustration, confusion over CDC childhood vaccine recs.

Denver7 reached out to HHS about Derick’s concerns, and the agency said it will work with state physician groups to educate both parents and providers on the updates.

State health leaders reiterated vaccine requirements for schools and childcare in Colorado are not changing.

Those rules are set by the CDPHE, not the federal government.

Denver7 also spoke with a University of Colorado Denver professor about what parents should do if they’re confused about vaccines for their children. She said simply, talk to your own trusted doctor.

“I think families should continue to ask good questions. If they have questions about, why is a vaccine given? Why is it given at this age? What's the importance of it? You know, some vaccines are really powerful for protecting the individual who gets it, and some are more important for protecting the community,” Jennifer Reich, who researches health and welfare in the context of public policy at CU Denver, said.

Denver7

Children’s Hospital Colorado said it will continue to follow the American Academy of Pediatrics (AMA) vaccine schedule, something they have followed for years.

According to HHS, all immunizations recommended by the CDC as of Dec. 31, 2025, will continue to be fully covered by private insurance plans and federal insurance programs, including Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP_, and the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program. The department also added that families will not have to purchase them out of pocket.