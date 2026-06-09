Residents, visitors advised to take precautions after tularemia is detected in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bacterial disease that mostly spreads between rabbits, rodents and insects, but which can be transmitted to humans through the bites of infected hosts, has been detected in Larimer County.

Tularemia was detected in a dead rabbit found in a southwest Berthoud neighborhood, but because the disease is endemic in the county, “it is likely present in other areas throughout the county as well,” Larimer County Department of Health and Environment officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Now, health officials are reminding the public and visitors to take a few simple precautions that can help prevent illness from rabbits, ticks, and other wildlife while enjoying the outdoors this summer.

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The disease, also known as “rabbit fever,” is caused by the bacterium Fransicella tularensis and can be transmitted to humans not just through the bites of infected animals or insects, but through direct contact with sick or dead animals, or exposure to contaminated soil, water, or vegetation.

In humans, symptoms include fever, non-healing skin ulcers at the site of infection, and swollen and painful lymph nodes, a spokesperson for the health department said Tuesday. If the infection is caused by ingesting contaminated food or water, the symptoms can include a sore throat, mouth sores, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Lastly, if the bacteria are inhaled, pneumonia can develop with symptoms including fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, dry cough and progressive weakness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If diagnosed early, tularemia can be effectively treated with antibiotics.

Since 2020, there have been a total of 7 cases in Larimer County, health officials said.

“Because tularemia is present in Larimer County, it’s important to take steps to avoid infection,” said Dr. Paul Mayer, the health department’s medical officer. Mayer recommends that residents and visitors always “use effective insect repellent, check skin for ticks after being outdoors, and keep children and pets away from wild animals, including rabbits and squirrels.”

County health officials recommend residents take the following steps to prevent exposure:

