Red Cross declares second-ever national blood supply crisis

DENVER — The American Red Cross has declared a national blood supply crisis — only the second time in its history — as summer trauma season strains an already depleted supply.

The national blood supply has dropped 25% since June, reaching a four-year summer low. The Red Cross is now limiting distributions of type-O blood to hospitals as donations fail to keep up with demand.

The organization has less than a one-day national supply of type-O positive blood.

Type O positive — the most commonly transfused blood type — can be safely given to about 80% of patients. Type O negative is the universal blood type relied upon when every second counts.

Summer trauma season brings an increase in patients needing blood and lifesaving care, adding pressure to an already strained supply.

Brian Szabelski of the American Red Cross explained what is driving the shortage.

"It's both supply and demand that's causing the shortage. We have had a lot of people be unable to donate due to weather, due to air quality issues, and also actually due to widespread foodborne illnesses," Szabelski said.

The only other time the Red Cross declared a national blood crisis was January 2022. Since then, the organization put several prevention measures in place, including enhancing planning with hospitals for their ongoing needs. But this summer's elevated demand and persistent collections challenges have still pushed the national blood supply to crisis levels.

The Red Cross says just 3 more donors at each blood drive this summer can stabilize the blood supply. The organization urges all eligible donors — especially those with type-O blood — to make an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

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