Lung cancer survivor shares dangers of Radon with Denver7

DENVER — During National Radon Action Month, Coloradans are raising awareness about the real dangers of the radioactive gas.

Radon has no color, odor and occurs naturally. It can easily enter homes and buildings.

Greenwood Village resident Heidi Nafman-Onda personally knows the health risks.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with stage 3A lung cancer and given a grave diagnosis.

Courtesy: Heidi Nafman-Onda

"The really scary thing about this was I had no respiratory symptoms whatsoever. This was an accidental catch," Nafman-Onda told Denver7.

As a health enthusiast and person who does not smoke, her diagnosis filled her with fear and confusion.

Her son encouraged her to test the radon levels in their home and they found the levels were twice the actionable level the EPA recommends.

Heidi was treated with immune therapy infusions and since 2020 has shown know evidence of cancer.

Heidi and her husband, Dr. Pierre Onda, started the nonprofit White Ribbon Projectto raise awareness about lunch cancer and change public perceptions about the disease.

Courtesy: Heidi Nafman-Onda

More than half of homes in Colorado have radon levels above the EPA action level and officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says 500 lung cancer deaths in the state each year are attributed to Radon.

You can get a free test for your home.

And if the radon levels are concerning there is financial help for those who qualify for mitigation assistance.