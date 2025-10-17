Lung cancer survivor makes Denver stop on 12,000-mile awareness road trip

DENVER — A lung cancer survivor stopped in Denver on Friday during her 12,000-mile trip across the country to raise awareness about lung cancer screening.

Dusty Donaldson is celebrating her 20-year “cancerversary” with this road trip. She is not just educating, but also celebrating progress in research, treatment, and early detection.

Dusty Donaldson

“We need to instill that hope — I call it the science of hope — because it’s not just wishful thinking. It’s because of the science, the research, and the advances [that] we have real hope,” Donaldson said. “There are a lot more people like myself surviving 20 years now.”

Donaldson is the executive director of LiveLung, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers a growing network of lung cancer-specific educational patient groups.

On her trip, Donaldson will make 50 stops, meeting with researchers, survivors, and advocates who have helped move the needle on lung cancer survival.

Dusty Donaldson

She calls Denver an oasis of support.

“It’s amazing here what Denver has to offer with the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, the White Ribbon Project, Catch It In Time, not to mention world-renowned lung cancer experts here,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson is driving a van covered in decals of LiveLung’s mascot, Scan the cat, and QR codes that take you to information on getting a CAT scan.

“I want people who are at risk for lung cancer to learn about screening and early detection," Donaldson said. "My cancer was caught early, and kind of by a fluke. That’s why I am probably here 20 years later. I want more people to have early detection."

Denver7 Dusty Donaldson, Executive Director of LiveLung

The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends lung cancer screenings for “adults aged 50 to 80 years who have a 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.” Lung cancer is the number one "killer cancer."

According to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, people who have never smoked account for 20% of lung cancer deaths. Despite that, Donaldson said there is a stigma around lung cancer that blames those who smoke. She hopes one day there will be early detection for everyone, regardless of smoking history.

“The main thing is anyone can get lung cancer, no one deserves it, and everyone deserves passionate care,” she said.

Donaldson’s journey ends where it started: in North Carolina on Nov. 6.