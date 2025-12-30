Ground beef distributed to Colorado recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

WASHINGTON, DC — An Idaho food distributor is recalling nearly 3,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli from several states, including Colorado, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS identified the distributor as Mountain West Food Group, LLC.

It said the recalled item is a 16-ounce (1 pound) vacuum-sealed package of ground beef with “FORWARD FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” printed on it. It will also read “USE OF FREEZE BY 01/13/26 EST 2083” on the side of the packaging.

FSIS reported that these products were shipped to Colorado, California, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington for retail sales.

As of publishing time, nobody has reported an illness due to consuming this beef.

E. coli — specifically E. coli O26 — was detected during routine FSIS testing, the department said.

The FSIS said it is concerned people may have this product in their refrigerator or freezers. Anybody who does should throw it away or return it.