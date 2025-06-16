Don’t know your child’s risk for lead poisoning? CDPHE says these are the things to watch out for

DENVER — Lead exposure can lead to serious health effects in kids, ranging from developmental delays, learning difficulties and behavioral issues, with children under the age of 3 being at particular risk because their nervous systems are still developing, according to state health officials.

It doesn’t help that children spend most of their time on the floor or the ground, which can lead to lead poisoning if they breathe in or swallow dirt, dust or paint chips that may contain this naturally occurring toxic metal.

So, as a parent, what can you do to reduce the risk of lead exposure and prevent lead poisoning?

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says parents should ensure their children’s toys and hands are washed frequently.

Parents should also wet mop floors and wet wipe windowsills often, and should make sure to avoid eating or drinking from pottery unless it’s known not to be lead-glazed.

If renovating a home, repainting walls or restoring old furniture, make sure you’re using lead-safe practices, which can be found here.

The CDPHE recommends avoiding the regular use of products from other countries that do not have strict lead regulations.

Outside your home, the CDPHE recommends using raised garden beds with store-bought soil, covering any soil you can see with grass, rocks, or other ground coverings, and avoiding allowing kids to play in bare soil along the sides of buildings or under porches.

When should you get your child tested for lead?

If you suspect your child may have been exposed to lead or may have lead poisoning but aren’t sure, several risk factors could help you determine if it’s time to test your child for lead, according to the CDPHE:



If you live or regularly visit a house or apartment built before 1978, or if you live near industrial areas such as lead smelters, battery recycling plants or airports.

If you live with an adult whose job or hobbies involve lead.

If you’ve been to Mexico, Central America, or South America in the past year.

If you use home remedies such as Azarcon, Alacron, Greta, Rueda, or Pay-loo-Ah.

If you eat candies or foods containing spices from other countries, or if you eat dirt or other non-food items.

If you play at older playgrounds with lead-based painted equipment or shredded rubber surfaces.

The CDPHE recommends that you talk to a health care provider and ask about a blood lead test if you suspect exposure to the toxic metal.

Medicaid, CHP+, and most private insurance cover the cost of blood lead testing for children under age 6.

To learn more about lead and how it can affect your health, click here.