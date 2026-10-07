Denver nonprofit Nadie Lucha Sola empowers women battling cancer

AURORA, Colo. — An event happening this Saturday will celebrate the strength and beauty of women undergoing cancer treatment.

Nadie Lucha Sola, or No Woman Fights Alone, is a Denver nonprofit organization bringing patients and survivors together.

Volunteers will provide makeup kits, makeovers, and free wigs in many styles and colors.

Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter has more on the nonprofit's mission in the video below:

Nadie Lucha Sola is giving women fighting cancer their confidence back

Aazenet Marquez is a volunteer who has been battling colon cancer for the past three years. She says Nadie Lucha Sola uplifts women when they need it most.

“I think the loss of hair is a very challenging part of cancer for most women. I know it was very, very hard for me, and I've lost my hair three times. Receiving these wigs can really make a change,” Marquez said.

Ana Fauvet, president of Nadie Lucha Sola, is a supervisor of language services at UC Health.

She said it was important to create a space where women with cancer can connect and speak the same language.

“As a medical interpreter, I work a lot with different cancer patients, and there was this period in time where I noticed that there was so much loneliness, particularly in the female population that I work with. The women who are suffering are not just suffering because of cancer, but because their entire support system is missing,” Fauvet said.

Nadie Lucha Sola is this Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Bruce Schroffel Auditorium at UCHealth located at 12505 E. 16th Ave #2, Aurora, CO 80045.

You can find more information and register at nadieluchasola.org.